Events

Launch of 'The ANC's Last Decade' by Ralph Mathekga on August 17

12 August 2021 - 15:29
Join Ralph Mathekga in conversation with Stephen Grootes for the online launch of 'The ANC's Last Decade' on August 17.
Image: Supplied

Launch details:

  • Date: Tuesday, August 17 (6.30pm)
  • Guest speaker: Stephen Grootes
  • Click here to register

About the book:

For nearly three decades, the ANC has held SA's politics in an iron grip. With the party seemingly at war with itself and President Cyril Ramaphosa battling to rein in corrupt cadres, Ralph Mathekga predicts the ANC will fall below the critical 50% threshold before the end of the decade. The decline of the ruling party could bring political reform, but also uncertainty. If the ANC loses power, who will be in charge? Who or what will come after the ANC, and how will this affect SA?

