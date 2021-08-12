Launch of 'The ANC's Last Decade' by Ralph Mathekga on August 17

Launch details:

Date: Tuesday, August 17 (6.30pm)

Guest speaker: Stephen Grootes

Click here to register

About the book:

For nearly three decades, the ANC has held SA's politics in an iron grip. With the party seemingly at war with itself and President Cyril Ramaphosa battling to rein in corrupt cadres, Ralph Mathekga predicts the ANC will fall below the critical 50% threshold before the end of the decade. The decline of the ruling party could bring political reform, but also uncertainty. If the ANC loses power, who will be in charge? Who or what will come after the ANC, and how will this affect SA?



