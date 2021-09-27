Events

Banned Books Week event at Bridge Books

27 September 2021 - 12:57 By Griffin Shea
Rand Club, in association with Bridge Books and the James Findlay Collectable Books and Antique Maps Gallery, will host a discussion about banned books on October 2.
Image: Supplied

Banned Books Week is the last week of September and this year Bridge Books are thinking about the history of censorship.

At 10am on Saturday October 2, we will be at the Rand Club with James Findlay Collectibles to talk about banned books with special guest Anthony Akerman, renowned South African playwright and author whose works were censored under apartheid.

There is no charge for the event but we request you reserve a place for staffing and catering purposes: events@randclub.co.za.

  • Article provided by Griffin Shea, founder of Bridge Books.

