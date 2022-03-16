Launch: 'The Reading Journey' (March 17)

EVENT DETAILS

Date & time: March 17 (6pm to 8pm)

March 17 (6pm to 8pm) Venue: Sunflower Learning Centre, 2 Cambridge St, Walmer Estate

Sunflower Learning Centre, 2 Cambridge St, Walmer Estate RSVP: karenbrey@gmail.com

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Reading Journey, published by the Otto Foundation, is a journal for your literary adventures. Join a group of furry and feathered friends for an exploration of the extraordinary world of stories, reading, and writing.

Plot your course through the Map of Memories, join us for a ride on the Book Boat, the Poetry Plane, and the Story Sled. Visit the Mountains of Meaning, the Gorge of Gorgeous Words, the Forest of Feelings, and the Desert of Dreams.

This interactive journal encourages joyous curiosity about the literary realm, using the written word as a medium to expand children's horizons, promote self-knowledge, and cultivate a love for reading.

The journal was designed by the wonderful designer Xanele Puren, who has the child-centred design studio SeeSawDo, and has been involved with the Otto Foundation's work for a number of years.

Article provided by Karen Breytenbach, on behalf of the Otto Foundation