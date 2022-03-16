×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

Launch: 'The Reading Journey' (March 17)

16 March 2022 - 16:14 By Karen Breytenbach
Join the Otto Foundation for the Cape Town launch of their reading journal on March 17.
Join the Otto Foundation for the Cape Town launch of their reading journal on March 17.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Reading Journey, published by the Otto Foundation, is a journal for your literary adventures. Join a group of furry and feathered friends for an exploration of the extraordinary world of  stories, reading, and writing. 

Plot your course through the Map of Memories, join us for a ride on the Book Boat, the Poetry Plane, and the Story Sled. Visit the Mountains of Meaning, the Gorge of Gorgeous Words, the Forest of Feelings, and the Desert of Dreams. 

This interactive journal encourages joyous curiosity about the literary realm, using the written word as a medium to expand children's horizons, promote self-knowledge, and cultivate a love for reading. 

The journal was designed by the wonderful designer Xanele Puren, who has the child-centred design studio SeeSawDo, and has been involved with the Otto Foundation's work for a number of years.

Article provided by Karen Breytenbach, on behalf of the Otto Foundation

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rally to Read announces new children’s literacy ambassadors

Rally to Read is proud to welcome two new ambassadors: Emmanuel Taban, an award-winning lung doctor and pioneer in the treatment of Covid-19, and ...
Books
1 month ago

12-year-old pens short story collection, chats about it on ‘Expresso’

Twelve-year-old Joburger Aryan Naidu's debut short story collection, "I Promise Not To Bore You", consists of 10 tales inspired by master ...
Books
1 month ago

Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for March

Exclusive Books' reading list for March caters for all tastes and ages.
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BOOK BITES | Stephen King, Liz Hyder, Lisa-Anne Julien Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Marian Keyes brings back a beloved character in 'Again, Rachel' Fiction
  4. Ayanda Xaba launches ‘Scarred’ with Dudu Busani-Dube (March 12) Events
  5. Programme announced for Open Book Festival 2022 News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF