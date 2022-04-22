Exclusive Books welcomes revival of book festivals and events

The last two years have taught us to socialise differently. We have been through a time lapse with a hermit-like mode of survival as we navigated the choppy waves of Covid-19. It was a confusing period; not being in social contact yet more connected than before.

All sectors of the economy felt the turbulent consequences of lockdown. Retail bore the brunt of this, having to adapt everyday operations. This included an abrupt halt to entertainment and gatherings.

One area that is most valued by Exclusive Books is book events. The palpable and tangible excitement of a book launch, in-conversation meet-and-greets, book signings and book club parties, encourages a sense of community and a space for ardent readers and bibliophiles to share their love and enjoyment for the authors and their words.

“The revival of book events and festivals is so encouraging — it illustrates the resilience of the South African book industry against all odds. We are seeing a flood of book launches in our stores, and the revival of book festivals around the country,” says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books marketing, loyalty and procurement GM.

Exclusive Books feels a social obligation to ensure that book events and festivals continue to blossom across provinces, as they are an important part of the cultural fabric of our society.

This belief has offered many opportunities to the reading industry, dedicating considerable resources to book communities, including the sponsorship of the Kid’s Lit Quiz, the book theatre programme Hooked on Books, and the much anticipated Exclusive Books IBBY SA Award, celebrating the best writer, illustrator and translator of SA children's picture books published in the last two years.

Exclusive Books is thrilled to partner with the illustrious Franschhoek Literary Festival and the vibrant Kingsmead Book Festival, both taking place in May. Each brings their own sense of event and a touch of glamour to the SA book scene.

Exclusive Books is eager to welcome back their loyal clientele and usher new feet into their stores to share the allure of a book event. With the aroma of freshly ground coffee, the electrifying atmosphere of like-minded individuals, and overflowing shelves of stories waiting to be paged through, a book event is an occasion worth celebrating.

“Reading is generally a solitary pursuit. The magic in a book festival or event is that it makes reading a shared and sharing activity,” says Bricker.

This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.