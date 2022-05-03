×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

Kingsmead Book Fair is back

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
03 May 2022 - 13:02
The Kingsmead Book Fair will celebrate its 10th birthday (in person) on May 21.
The Kingsmead Book Fair will celebrate its 10th birthday (in person) on May 21.
Image: Supplied

To (poorly) paraphrase Elizabethan dramatist Thomas Dekker’s homage to the fifth month of the year:

Oh, the month of May, the merry month of May
Unto my fellow bibliophiles I say “Sweet reader, thou shalt be on the literary scene”.

The Franschhoek Literary Festival aside, the Kingsmead Book Fair will take place on May 21, and in person, nogal.

Following a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 programme of this beloved Jozi-based literary festival will allow book lovers to physically (albeit sufficiently masked) attend discussions featuring authors including Andrew Harding, Barbara Masekela, Futhi Ntshingila, Ben “Bliksem” Booysen, Robert Hamblin, Yewande Omotoso, Sue Nyathi, Irma Venter, Fred Khumalo and Gus Silber.  

The veritable smorgasbord of literary variety aside, bibliophiles who self-identify as (balanced) bon vivants can delight in the veritable smorgasbord of nosh and brew available at the fair. 

Kingsmead also knows no ageism — the organisers designed a separate programme catering for the literary taste of children and teens which can be perused here

Until May 21!

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Exclusive Books at the forefront of book festivals and events

SPONSORED | The bookstore has partnered with the Franschhoek Literary Festival and Kingsmead Book Festival, which will both take place in May
Books
1 week ago

Franschhoek Lit Fest programme announced

The annual Franschhoek Literary Festival is taking place in person for the first time since 2019
Books
1 month ago

JENNIFER PLATT | It’s book fair season, so allow me to hammer out the chemistry

A feast of books is released each April, so let’s not mess about. Here’s what’s on offer
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Extract: ‘An Unusual Grief’ by Yewande Omotoso

If she was in the habit of collecting appellations and had asked, medicine would have told her it was anxiety, postpartum, schizophrenia, mental ...
Books
5 days ago

Girl, interpreted

Fred Khumalo chats to Sanet Oberholzer on how he managed to channel a 14-year-old girl in his 15th novel
Books
3 weeks ago

“It starts with a bang and ends with a verdict”: How Andrew Harding “embraced ambiguity” of farm murders

BBC Africa foreign correspondent Andrew Harding details the true story of a fatal beating on the outskirts of small Free State town in his work of ...
Books
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exclusive Books at the forefront of book festivals and events Events
  2. From ‘Shuggie Bain’ to ‘Young Mungo’, Douglas Stuart paves the way Fiction
  3. Award-winning photographic book shakes us awake Non-Fiction
  4. BOOK BITES | Robin Cook, Jacqueline Roy, Stephanie Wrobel Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa