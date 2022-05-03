Kingsmead Book Fair is back

To (poorly) paraphrase Elizabethan dramatist Thomas Dekker’s homage to the fifth month of the year:

Oh, the month of May, the merry month of May

Unto my fellow bibliophiles I say “Sweet reader, thou shalt be on the literary scene”.

The Franschhoek Literary Festival aside, the Kingsmead Book Fair will take place on May 21, and in person, nogal.

Following a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 programme of this beloved Jozi-based literary festival will allow book lovers to physically (albeit sufficiently masked) attend discussions featuring authors including Andrew Harding, Barbara Masekela, Futhi Ntshingila, Ben “Bliksem” Booysen, Robert Hamblin, Yewande Omotoso, Sue Nyathi, Irma Venter, Fred Khumalo and Gus Silber.

The veritable smorgasbord of literary variety aside, bibliophiles who self-identify as (balanced) bon vivants can delight in the veritable smorgasbord of nosh and brew available at the fair.

Kingsmead also knows no ageism — the organisers designed a separate programme catering for the literary taste of children and teens which can be perused here.

Until May 21!

