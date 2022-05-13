×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

Franschhoek Lit Fest is the place to be

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
13 May 2022 - 21:50

’Twas nary impossible to either attend one of the many (many) events hosted by 2022’s Franschhoek Literary Festival or to pass a fellow fezzie-goer without hearing an “It’s so wonderful it’s happening in person again!”

After a hiatus of two years (owing to the pandemic), the annual literary festival in the quaint Western Cape dorpie of Franschhoek has reappropriated its essence: attending discussions ranging from the profound (think Damon Galgut) to the playful (think Fred Khumalo) featuring a vast variety of panel members followed by a chilled glass of vino. 

Speaking of chilled: (In) Accu Weather did not duly inform attendees to expect rain, yet spirits remained high despite the unexpected aerial deluges. (Well, irksome drizzle, but you catch my drift). 

And not to worry if you missed day one: the festival runs until Sunday. Here’s to hoping the seventh day of the week will truly put the “sun” in Sunday.

Click here to take a look at the programme, buy them tix — and don’t forget your brolly. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kingsmead Book Fair is back

The fair takes place on May 21.
Books
1 week ago

Exclusive Books at the forefront of book festivals and events

SPONSORED | The bookstore has partnered with the Franschhoek Literary Festival and Kingsmead Book Festival, which will both take place in May
Books
3 weeks ago

Ben Bliksem launches ‘On the Devil’s Trail’

'On the Devil’s Trail: How I hunted down the Krugersdorp Killers' was recently launched at Exclusive Books in Rosebank.
Books
4 days ago

Girl, interpreted

Fred Khumalo chats to Sanet Oberholzer on how he managed to channel a 14-year-old girl in his 15th novel
Books
1 month ago

Damon Galgut caps a year of triumph for African writers

Loud praise as quiet man of letters becomes the third South African author to win the prestigious Booker Prize.
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Exclusive Books pays homage to SA’s unparalleled wordsmiths Books
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  4. LISTEN | Liz McGregor discusses ‘Unforgiven’ with Trevor Manuel Non-Fiction
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail