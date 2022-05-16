×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Events

Lionel Shriver is in Jozi to discuss her novel about a suicide pact

Exclusive Books Rosebank to host talk with books journalist Michelle Magwood

16 May 2022 - 13:19
Join acclaimed US author Lionel Shriver in conversation with Michele Magwood at the Exclusive Books Hyde Park launch of her latest novel.
Join acclaimed US author Lionel Shriver in conversation with Michele Magwood at the Exclusive Books Hyde Park launch of her latest novel.
Image: Supplied

Lionel Shriver, author of the international bestseller We Need to Talk About Kevin, is on tour in SA.

The acclaimed author and commentator will discuss her latest novel Should We Stay or Should We Go at Exclusive Books Hyde Park on May 17 from 6pm for 6.30pm.

Shriver will be in conversation with award-winning books journalist Michele Magwood.

This event is free to attend. RSVP to: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Shriver’s fiction includes The MandiblesProperty, the National Book Award finalist So Much for That, the New York Times bestseller The Post-Birthday World; and the international bestseller We Need to Talk About Kevin, adapted for a 2010 film starring Tilda Swinton. Her journalism has appeared in The Guardian, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and many other publications. She’s a regular columnist for the Spectator in Britain and Harper’s Magazine in the US.

More about her latest novel, Should We Stay or Should We Go:

‘An acerbically funny thought experiment. A contrarian on the page as well as in real life, Shriver is on fine form here, messing with her characters’ lives while asking the big questions about mortality with a rigorous lack of sentimentality’. — The Times

Determined to die with dignity, Kay and her husband Cyril — both healthy and vital medical professionals in their early 50s — make a pact to commit suicide together once they’ve both turned 80.

A lot can change in 30 years, however.

By turns hilarious and touching, playful and grave, Should We Stay or Should We Go portrays 12 parallel universes, each exploring a possible future for Kay and Cyril. Do they honour their agreement? And if not, will they live to regret it?

Read a sample here.

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Exclusive Books pays homage to SA’s unparalleled wordsmiths

SPONSORED | ‘Homebru — Not the same old story’ campaign showcases imaginative flair, collective vigour and sheer transparency found within SA book ...
Books
6 days ago

Through a lens sharply

Monica Ali talks about her fifth novel with Bron Sibree.
Books
1 day ago

Kingsmead Book Fair is back

The fair takes place on May 21.
Books
1 week ago

Lockdown proves that our obsession with fitness has run out of control

In placing exercise next to godliness, we expect too much of it, writes Lionel Shriver
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Franschhoek Lit Fest is the place to be Events
  2. Through a lens sharply Fiction
  3. BOOK BITES | Camilla Bruce, Douglas Kruger, Francesca May Fiction
  4. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail