Lionel Shriver is in Jozi to discuss her novel about a suicide pact

Lionel Shriver, author of the international bestseller We Need to Talk About Kevin, is on tour in SA.

The acclaimed author and commentator will discuss her latest novel Should We Stay or Should We Go at Exclusive Books Hyde Park on May 17 from 6pm for 6.30pm.

Shriver will be in conversation with award-winning books journalist Michele Magwood.

This event is free to attend. RSVP to: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Shriver’s fiction includes The Mandibles, Property, the National Book Award finalist So Much for That, the New York Times bestseller The Post-Birthday World; and the international bestseller We Need to Talk About Kevin, adapted for a 2010 film starring Tilda Swinton. Her journalism has appeared in The Guardian, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and many other publications. She’s a regular columnist for the Spectator in Britain and Harper’s Magazine in the US.

More about her latest novel, Should We Stay or Should We Go:

‘An acerbically funny thought experiment. A contrarian on the page as well as in real life, Shriver is on fine form here, messing with her characters’ lives while asking the big questions about mortality with a rigorous lack of sentimentality’. — The Times

Determined to die with dignity, Kay and her husband Cyril — both healthy and vital medical professionals in their early 50s — make a pact to commit suicide together once they’ve both turned 80.

A lot can change in 30 years, however.

By turns hilarious and touching, playful and grave, Should We Stay or Should We Go portrays 12 parallel universes, each exploring a possible future for Kay and Cyril. Do they honour their agreement? And if not, will they live to regret it?

Read a sample here.

