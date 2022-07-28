×

Events

Launch of 'Mad Bad Love' by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Why does everyone leave Sara-Jayne Makwala King?

28 July 2022 - 10:22
Sara-Jayne Makwala King will be launching her second book in the company of Melinda Ferguson at the Book Lounge on August 1.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS 

ABOUT THE BOOK

On the face of it, life is good for Sara-Jayne Makwala King. She’s a popular radio personality, a best-selling author and she’s recently been reunited with her long-lost father, nearly 40 years after being given up for adoption as a baby. Best of all, she’s just found out she’s about to become a mother, with Enver, the “love of her life”.

She’s convinced she’s finally heading towards her “happily ever after”.

But six weeks after discovering she’s pregnant, Enver relapses on heroin and disappears. Devastated, Makwala King checks herself into The Clinic and despite the little life growing inside her, she realises she’s never felt more alone.

In the much-anticipated follow-up to her best-selling memoir, Killing Karoline, Makwala King — for the sake of her unborn child — is forced to find a way to save herself. But to do this, she has to work out why everyone always leaves her. Why, like that song, is she always looking for love in all the wrong places? And why can’t she seem to break free from mad, bad love?

Mad Bad Love is published by Melinda Ferguson Books, an imprint of NB Publishers, and will be released on August 1.

