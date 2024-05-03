Vineyards, Cape Dutch architecture, Bastille Day, the Vintage Motor Museum, Reuben Riffel's heimat: the quintessentially quaint Western Cape dorp of Franschhoek is known for many reasons, including its annual Franschhoek Literary Festival from May 17-19.
The 2024 programme includes a smorgasbord of events, including a panel discussion on organised crime featuring Mark Shaw, Karl Kemp, Caryn Dolley and Irvin Kinnes (Demobbing the Mob); a memoir-writing workshop presented by Melinda Ferguson (Say It Like It Was); an evening of artsong and poetry with Lynelle Kenned, Stefan Lombard and Jazzara Jaslyn (Melodies in Words); novelists Shubnum Kahn, Craig Higginson and Morabe Morojele talking all things spectres and uncanniness with Michele Magwood (Djinns and Tonics); and Nicole Engelbrecht, Sam Human, Naledi Shange and Angela Makholwa's examination on what maketh a natural-born killer (Hearts of Stone).
And that's but a morsel of what day one alone holds...
Tickets are available via Webitckets. Get 'em while they're hot!
All the gems of the Franschhoek Literary Festival
Image: Supplied
