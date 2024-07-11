Events

Launch of ‘What’s Wrong with June?’ by Qarnita Loxton (July 17)

11 July 2024 - 11:25
Join Qarnita Loxton for the Cape Town launch of her latest novel at The Book Lounge.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

New year. Same everything. Or not? Maybe 2022 is the year that June Cupido reinvents herself.

Her husband, Achmat, is always working or gaming or Netflixing. Her mother-in-law, Ma Asa, is usually out with all the other aunties. Her 23-year-old daughter, Salama, is a daddy’s girl who wants to trade her long dark hair for a pink pixie cut (anything so that she doesn’t look like her mother). She has her parents and her sisters but they appear content for Cape Town life to stay the same as it’s always been. June’s main source of fun? Scrolling the Instagram feed of her friend Carla, who lives in Mauritius and seems to have it all. June has worked hard for her family and the comfortable life they have, but she is starting to feel like the dull accountant trope she never thought she’d be. She is safe and comfortable . . . and frustrated. Shouldn’t there be more?

Feeling inspired at the start of the new year, June makes a vision board and an impulsive choice follows, much to the dismay of . . . well . . . everyone she knows. They all want to know: What’s Wrong with June?

EVENT DETAILS

