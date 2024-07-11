Events

Speed Dating: The Book Edition at Bridge Books (July 13)

Looking for some winter love with fellow bibliophiles? Head to Bridge Books on Saturday for their Speed Dating: Book Edition!

11 July 2024 - 11:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Head to Bridge Books on Saturday for a speed date with their favourite books.
Head to Bridge Books on Saturday for a speed date with their favourite books.
Image: Supplied

Join fellow bibliophiles for a cosy date with Bridge Books - who knows, you might fall in love!

How does it work?

1. We put out some books we love.

2. Spend five minutes reading one.

3. When time is up, move on to the next.

4. Once we're done, pick one to buy. (Or a few, because why limit yourself?)

Your ticket includes a R100 book voucher.

Click here to book. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Launch | ‘Chris van Wyk: Irascible Genius’ by Kevin van Wyk (July 18)

When he died in 2014, author Chris van Wyk left behind an impressive literary legacy. The scope of his work was broad — poetry, children’s books, ...
Books
1 week ago

The long-standing fault lines that define a divided America

Nick Bryant tells Bron Sibree that the deep rifts that characterise US society and politics today can be traced back to the founding of the country
Books
5 days ago

‘James’: an important, clever and engaging reworking of an American classic

Percival Everett’s ‘James’ upends Mark Twain’s ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ to tell the story from an African-American perspective.
Books
2 weeks ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards notches up milestones

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the nonfiction category and the 23rd anniversary of the fiction category in the prestigious awards, run in ...
Books
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bron Sibree interviews Kristen Perrin about her anything-but-ordinary smash-hit ... Fiction
  2. Bridget Pitt speaks about her historical novel ‘Eye Brother Horn’ Books
  3. Post-apartheid panorama: 30 years of Sunday Times Literary Awards non-fiction ... Books
  4. LISTEN | Dope, coke and hedonism  — Michael Medjuck and Roy Isacowitz discuss ... Non-Fiction
  5. Launch | ‘Chris van Wyk: Irascible Genius’ by Kevin van Wyk (July 18) Events

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband