Speed Dating: The Book Edition at Bridge Books (July 13)
Looking for some winter love with fellow bibliophiles? Head to Bridge Books on Saturday for their Speed Dating: Book Edition!
11 July 2024 - 11:36
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Join fellow bibliophiles for a cosy date with Bridge Books - who knows, you might fall in love!
How does it work?
1. We put out some books we love.
2. Spend five minutes reading one.
3. When time is up, move on to the next.
4. Once we're done, pick one to buy. (Or a few, because why limit yourself?)
Your ticket includes a R100 book voucher.
Click here to book.
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.