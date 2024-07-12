Launch | ‘Guilty and Proud’ by Marion Sparg (July 25)
Join Sparg in conversation with Lorraine Sithole at the Exclusive Books Rosebank launch of her riveting memoir
12 July 2024 - 10:33
ABOUT THE BOOK
In this riveting memoir Marion Sparg traces not only her experience in MK – often as the only woman in training camps in Angola – and her friendship with Chris Hani, Joe Slovo and Thabo Mbeki, but also her secret return to South Africa, the three police-station bombs, her sudden arrest and her years of imprisonment. Guilty and Proud: An MK Soldier’s Memoir of Exile, Prison and Freedom is the gripping tale of a woman who defied stereotypes and, at great personal cost, stood up for her beliefs.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Thursday July 25 (6pm for 6.30pm)
- Venue: Exclusive Books Rosebank, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg
- RSVP: exclusivebooks.co.za/pages/events
