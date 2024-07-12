Launch | ‘Guilty and Proud’ by Marion Sparg (July 25)

ABOUT THE BOOK

In this riveting memoir Marion Sparg traces not only her experience in MK – often as the only woman in training camps in Angola – and her friendship with Chris Hani, Joe Slovo and Thabo Mbeki, but also her secret return to South Africa, the three police-station bombs, her sudden arrest and her years of imprisonment. Guilty and Proud: An MK Soldier’s Memoir of Exile, Prison and Freedom is the gripping tale of a woman who defied stereotypes and, at great personal cost, stood up for her beliefs.

EVENT DETAILS

