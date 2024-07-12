Events

Launch | ‘Guilty and Proud’ by Marion Sparg (July 25)

Join Sparg in conversation with Lorraine Sithole at the Exclusive Books Rosebank launch of her riveting memoir

12 July 2024 - 10:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Join Marion Sparg for the Joburg launch of 'Guilty and Proud' at Exclusive Books Rosebank on July 25.
Join Marion Sparg for the Joburg launch of 'Guilty and Proud' at Exclusive Books Rosebank on July 25.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

In this riveting memoir Marion Sparg traces not only her experience in MK – often as the only woman in training camps in Angola – and her friendship with Chris Hani, Joe Slovo and Thabo Mbeki, but also her secret return to South Africa, the three police-station bombs, her sudden arrest and her years of imprisonment. Guilty and Proud: An MK Soldier’s Memoir of Exile, Prison and Freedom is the gripping tale of a woman who defied stereotypes and, at great personal cost, stood up for her beliefs.

EVENT DETAILS 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE;

Launch of ‘What’s Wrong with June?’ by Qarnita Loxton (July 17)

Join Loxton in conversation with Danielle Weakley for the launch of her latest novel.
Books
1 day ago

Launch | ‘Chris van Wyk: Irascible Genius’ by Kevin van Wyk (July 18)

When he died in 2014, author Chris van Wyk left behind an impressive literary legacy. The scope of his work was broad — poetry, children’s books, ...
Books
1 week ago

Shaping the world one word at a time

In this extract from his memoir about his writer father Chris, Kevin van Wyk recalls him saying that authors have a deeper motive than creating mere ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bron Sibree interviews Kristen Perrin about her anything-but-ordinary smash-hit ... Fiction
  2. Bridget Pitt speaks about her historical novel ‘Eye Brother Horn’ Books
  3. Post-apartheid panorama: 30 years of Sunday Times Literary Awards non-fiction ... Books
  4. LISTEN | Dope, coke and hedonism  — Michael Medjuck and Roy Isacowitz discuss ... Non-Fiction
  5. Launch | ‘Chris van Wyk: Irascible Genius’ by Kevin van Wyk (July 18) Events

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband