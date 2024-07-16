Events

Open Book Festival is back with a diverse array of compelling voices

Mark your calendars, all you book lovers out there — SA’s leading literary event returns to Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre from September 6-8

16 July 2024 - 12:25 By Frankie Murrey
The Open Book Festival is making a welcome return to Cape Town in September We’re thrilled to announce an exceptional line-up that showcases a mix of established authors and exciting debut voices from across South Africa. We’re also privileged to welcome writers from across the African continent to the event.

This year’s participants represent a diverse array of voices:

More than just a celebration of books, Open Book serves as a vital platform for conversations that matter — and amplifies voices that deserve to be heard.

For those eager to dive into the worlds created by our featured authors, all participants’ books will be available for purchase from our partner, The Book Lounge. We encourage you to support these talented writers and get reading ahead of the festival.

We’re now finalising our programme, which should be live on our website in early August. While we can’t give you details yet, you can look forward to a range of panel discussions and performances. Keep an eye out for the full schedule of events and plan your festival experience. We look forward to welcoming you to a festival that celebrates voices, ideas and the power of storytelling.

Article issued by Frankie Murrey, co-ordinator of the Open Book Festival

