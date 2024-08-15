Events

Launch | ‘Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness, Volume II’ (August 21)

Join Zanele Muholi for the launch of the highly anticipated second volume to their widely acclaimed and celebrated self-portrait series, ‘Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness’

15 August 2024 - 13:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Join Zanele Muholi for the launch of 'Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness, Volume II' in Braamfontein on August 21.
Join Zanele Muholi for the launch of 'Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness, Volume II' in Braamfontein on August 21.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

In Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness, Vol. II, Zanele Muholi explores and expands upon new personas and poetic interpretations of personhood, queerness, Blackness, and the possibilities of self. Since the publication of the first volume in 2018, Muholi has continued to photograph themself in a range of new international locations. Drawing on material props found in each environment, Muholi boldly explores their own image and innate possibilities as a Black individual in today’s global society, and—most important—speaks emphatically in response to contemporary and historical racisms. Renée Mussai, curator and historian, brings together written contributions from more than ten curators, poets, and authors, building a poetic and experimental framework that extends the idea of speculative futures and the potentiality of multivalent selves. Powerfully arresting, this collection further amplifies Muholi’s expressive and radical manifesto. As they state in the first volume, “My practice as a visual activist looks at Black resistance—existence as well as insistence.”

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist 2024

Seeing as its a month until the Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist will be announced, we thought we would republish this year's longlist as a ...
Books
2 weeks ago

Reclaiming power with pen

In honour of Women’s Month, we speak to Shubnum Khan, author of ‘Onion Tears’ and ‘The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil’
Books
1 week ago

June’s Mauritius jaunt got her back on track

Qarnita Loxton’s novel tells the entertaining tale of a successful, self-reliant professional woman who is looking for that little something extra in ...
Books
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Growing into her power, one word at a time News
  2. Nicky Greenwall writes about the origins of her novel ‘A Short Life’ Fiction
  3. Launch | ‘Single Minded’ by Marina Auer (August 22) Events
  4. Sanet Oberholzer reviews ‘God’s Pocket’ by Sven Axelrad Fiction
  5. Thuli Nhlapo uncovers unsettling family secrets in the search for her real ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

French star Alain Delon's rise to fame and decades-long career • FRANCE 24 ...
THE UNION Official Trailer (2024)