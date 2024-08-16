Launch | ‘Single Minded’ by Marina Auer (August 22)

ABOUT THE BOOK

Is Eden a safe haven, or is it hell?

Dr Murphy Meyer is about to find out.

When Murphy Meyer arrives at Eden State Hospital on the first of January 2001, driven to solve a small, personal mystery, the young doctor has no idea she’s deposited herself into something larger and darker than she could ever have imagined; something that has a life of its own. While patients whisper fearfully of a tokoloshe that stalks the wards and junior doctors fumble with life and death decisions, Murphy is thrust headlong into the mystery of what is really happening in the dark hallways of Eden State Hospital. Are all deaths routine in this place where ‘routine’ is synonymous with chaos and violence?

"We get the smell and feel of a badly run hospital and we want to know what rot is being covered up." – Mary Watson

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday August 22 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Venue: St Mary's DSG High School Library, 30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban

RSVP: Scan the QR code on launch invite or email auer.booklaunch@gmail.com

