Events

Open Book Festival a week away

SA’s leading literary event returns to Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre from September 6-8

30 August 2024 - 16:16 By Frankie Murrey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Don’t miss out on three days of conversation happening at the 2024 Open Book Festival.
Don’t miss out on three days of conversation happening at the 2024 Open Book Festival.
Image: Supplied

Open Book Festival is around the corner!

Here’s everything you need to know: Most events will take place at the HCC Homecoming Centre on the corner of Caledon and Buitenkant streets, Cape Town. The venues housed within the HCC hub include the Star, Avalon, Workshop, Stadium and Bits ’n Pieces Lower. It is also worth noting that Bits ’n Pieces Upper, adjacent to the Workshop, is a decompression zone, for those needing a moment of quiet.

Last but not least, a few events will be held at The Book Lounge, just down the road on 71 Buitenkant Street. Parking in the area can be challenging, particularly during business hours. If you are driving, please be sure to leave enough time to find a spot. Metered street parking is available. For off-street options, try Harrington Square at 27 Caledon Street.

Our bustling Marketplace is the place to be between sessions. You can buy all books by participating authors at The Book Lounge satellite shop, and get them signed. We also have an exciting group of people highlighting their work, including emerging artists, Library Services and the Cape Town Museum of Childhood.

HC360 graffiti crew and Tyler Pike both have stalls and will be featured in the live drawing sessions on September 7 and 8. The Youth Capital stall focuses on a conversation card game designed to start discussions about living in South Africa and take action against the issues that cause youth unemployment.

Book your tickets through Webtickets now.

Issued by Frankie Murrey: co-ordinator of Open Book Festival

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Open Book Festival is back with a diverse array of compelling voices

Mark your calendars, all you book lovers out there — SA’s leading literary event returns to Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre from September 6-8.
Books
1 month ago

The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist

Announcing the longlists for SA’s most prestigious annual literary awards for non-fiction and the fiction award in partnership with Exclusive Books
Books
2 months ago

SALA celebrates 19 years of advancing our literary heritage

Winners of this year’s prestigious SA Literary Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held on November 7
Books
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. UJ Prize shortlist 2023 announced News
  2. Jacket Notes: Pieter du Toit on 'The ANC Billionaires' Non-Fiction
  3. Open Book Festival a week away Events
  4. Jacket Notes: Imagining another childhood Fiction
  5. WIN | 'Widow Clicquot' giveaway Books

Latest Videos

Red Bull Symphonic|Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse & the Symphonic Orchestra ...
Marcus Harvey - Malume [Official Music Video]