Open Book Festival a week away

Open Book Festival is around the corner!



Here’s everything you need to know: Most events will take place at the HCC Homecoming Centre on the corner of Caledon and Buitenkant streets, Cape Town. The venues housed within the HCC hub include the Star, Avalon, Workshop, Stadium and Bits ’n Pieces Lower. It is also worth noting that Bits ’n Pieces Upper, adjacent to the Workshop, is a decompression zone, for those needing a moment of quiet.

Last but not least, a few events will be held at The Book Lounge, just down the road on 71 Buitenkant Street. Parking in the area can be challenging, particularly during business hours. If you are driving, please be sure to leave enough time to find a spot. Metered street parking is available. For off-street options, try Harrington Square at 27 Caledon Street.

Our bustling Marketplace is the place to be between sessions. You can buy all books by participating authors at The Book Lounge satellite shop, and get them signed. We also have an exciting group of people highlighting their work, including emerging artists, Library Services and the Cape Town Museum of Childhood.

HC360 graffiti crew and Tyler Pike both have stalls and will be featured in the live drawing sessions on September 7 and 8. The Youth Capital stall focuses on a conversation card game designed to start discussions about living in South Africa and take action against the issues that cause youth unemployment.

Book your tickets through Webtickets now.

Issued by Frankie Murrey: co-ordinator of Open Book Festival