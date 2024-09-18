Tanzanian-born 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature winner Abdulrazak Gurnah will deliver the 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at Wits University's Linder Auditorium on September 28.
Themed “Our Shared Humanity”, this year's lecture explores decolonisation and belonging.
The yearly lecture is renowned for assembling global leaders to address and propose solutions for crucial challenges facing the world.
The acclaimed author of 10 novels — including 1994's Booker and Whitbread shortlisted Paradise, 2001's Booker Prize longlisted By the Sea and 2005's Desertion — was born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948. He arrived in England as a refugee in the late 1960s.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: September 28 (3pm to 5pm, doors open at 1.30pm)
- Venue: Wits University Linder Auditorium, 27 St Andrews Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg
- RSVP: Admission to the lecture is free, but booking via Webtickets is necessary.
Abdulrazak Gurnah to deliver 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
