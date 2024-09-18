Events

Abdulrazak Gurnah to deliver 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

18 September 2024 - 13:26
Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah at his home in Canterbury, Britain. File photo.
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah at his home in Canterbury, Britain. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Tanzanian-born 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature winner Abdulrazak Gurnah will deliver the 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at Wits University's Linder Auditorium on September 28.

Themed “Our Shared Humanity”, this year's lecture explores decolonisation and belonging.

The yearly lecture is renowned for assembling global leaders to address and propose solutions for crucial challenges facing the world.

The acclaimed author of 10 novels — including 1994's Booker and Whitbread shortlisted Paradise, 2001's Booker Prize longlisted By the Sea and 2005's Desertion —  was born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948. He arrived in England as a refugee in the late 1960s.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: September 28 (3pm to 5pm, doors open at 1.30pm)
  • Venue: Wits University Linder Auditorium, 27 St Andrews Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg
  • RSVP: Admission to the lecture is free, but booking via Webtickets is necessary. 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Somehow we survive': 28th Poetry Africa Festival invokes spirit of late activist Dennis Brutus

The annual Poetry Africa Festival, the highly anticipated and much-loved celebration of all things poetry, will take place from October 3 to 15.
Books
6 days ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards recognise and celebrate both fact and fiction in SA writing

‘The Bitterness of Olives’ by Andrew Brown has been shortlisted for the fiction award, while ‘Place’ by Justin Fox is in the running for the ...
Books
4 days ago

EXTRACT | Read chapter three of ‘Smoke and Ashes’ by Amitav Ghosh

Opium also has innumerable beneficial uses, perhaps more so than any other psychoactive. It is precisely because of its extraordinary properties that ...
Books
6 days ago

Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah to deliver Mandela lecture

SPONSORED | The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, now in its 22nd year, will be held in partnership with the Sunday Times on September 28, with the ...
News
3 weeks ago

JENNIFER PLATT | After some odd choices, this year’s Nobel winner is deserving

Abdulrazak Gurnah is the first black African author to have won the award since Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka in 1986
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eben Venter's Green as the Sky is Blue a bold exploration of sexuality Fiction
  2. EXTRACT | ‘Smashing the Patriarchy’ by Lethabo Maleka Non-Fiction
  3. Open Book Festival a week away Events
  4. EXTRACT | Jonathan Jansen's Making Love in a War: Interracial loving and ... Non-Fiction
  5. ‘Remembering African Wild Dogs’ honours a feared, endangered species Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS