Booker winner. Writer of punchlines, manifestos and calls to action. Failed cricketer, failed rock star, failed vegan. Observer of people, machines and markets. Does not know how to use semicolons; and unable to spell diarrhoea without assistance.
Shehan Karunatilaka has published two novels and three children's books, including Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew, winner of the 2012 Commonwealth Book Prize, and The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, winner of the 2022 Booker Prize.
He’s also written features on sport, music and travel for The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Wisden, GQ, Conde Nast and National Geographic.
He has more than 20 years’ experience working for ad agencies, tech firms, media houses, start-ups and multinationals across Singapore, London, Colombo, Sydney and Amsterdam.
AUTHOR TOUR DATES
- Cape Town: October 28 and 29
- Richmond Festival: October 30 to November 3
- Johannesburg: November 4 to 6
Shehan Karunatilaka to headline Book Town Richmond Festival this year
