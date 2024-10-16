Events

LAUNCH | ‘Capitec: Stalking Giants’ by TJ Strydom (October 17)

Join financial journalists Giulietta Talevi and TJ Strydom for a discussion on Strydom’s latest book at Love Books on Thursday

16 October 2024 - 10:14
Join financial journalist TJ Strydom at the Love Books launch of 'Capitec: Stalking Giants' on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

How do you build a new bank from scratch? What does it require to take on the big four — Absa, Standard Bank, FNB and Nedbank — and to win?

In Capitec: Stalking Giants, top-selling business author TJ Strydom tells the gripping tale of a small team of entrepreneurs who, in the early 2000s, turned a small microlending network into a challenger bank. With their luxurious head offices in Johannesburg, the giants disregard the small Stellenbosch upstart. However, once the new bank gains momentum and starts luring droves of customers away from the staid establishment, they are forced to take note.

By opening branches while the other banks are scaling down, focusing on personal interaction while the others are automating, and offering services to those South Africans written off as “unprofitable” by the big four, Capitec becomes the biggest success story in the new South Africa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR 

Strydom is an author and business journalist who has worked for The Times, Reuters, Sunday Times and Beeld. His first biography, Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches, was published in 2019, followed by Koos Bekker’s Billions in 2022. 

EVENT DETAILS 

