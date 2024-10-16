ABOUT THE BOOK
Now & Then is Tessa Kiros' definitive reflection on a lifetime of cooking and eating, combining past meals and recipes with food that excites and nourishes her family today.
With characteristic generosity of spirit, Kiros invites us into her kitchen to share what she's cooking: an exciting blend of new discoveries and enduring favourites that connect the threads of her life.
While the Tuscan countryside has been Kiros' home for more than 20 years, her culinary influences are wonderfully diverse: her childhood in South Africa, travels to Mexico and New Orleans as a young adult, frequent visits to family in Thailand and Greece, all overlaid with a growing appreciation for lighter, more grounded, plant-focused eating.
Part memoir, part travel guide, part food odyssey, the collection of more than 150 new recipes is accompanied by Kiros' personal reflections and favourite food memories. Longtime fans will rejoice in her best work yet, and aspiring cooks will discover how and why she has redefined the modern cookbook.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: October 23 2024 (6pm for 6.30pm).
- Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner, c/o Jan Smuts Avenue and Winnie Mandela Drive.
LAUNCH | ‘Now & Then’ by Tessa Kiros
Join Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller in conversation with Tessa Kiros as the beloved food writer launches her definitive reflection on a lifetime of cooking and eating
Image: Supplied
EVENT DETAILS
