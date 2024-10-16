Events

LAUNCH | ‘Now & Then’ by Tessa Kiros

Join Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller in conversation with Tessa Kiros as the beloved food writer launches her definitive reflection on a lifetime of cooking and eating

16 October 2024 - 10:15 By Murdoch Books
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Join Tessa Kiros for the launch of 'Now & Then' at Exclusive Books Hyde Park on October 23.
Join Tessa Kiros for the launch of 'Now & Then' at Exclusive Books Hyde Park on October 23.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK 

Now & Then is Tessa Kiros' definitive reflection on a lifetime of cooking and eating, combining past meals and recipes with food that excites and nourishes her family today.

With characteristic generosity of spirit, Kiros invites us into her kitchen to share what she's cooking: an exciting blend of new discoveries and enduring favourites that connect the threads of her life.

While the Tuscan countryside has been Kiros' home for more than 20 years, her culinary influences are wonderfully diverse: her childhood in South Africa, travels to Mexico and New Orleans as a young adult, frequent visits to family in Thailand and Greece, all overlaid with a growing appreciation for lighter, more grounded, plant-focused eating.

Part memoir, part travel guide, part food odyssey, the collection of more than 150 new recipes is accompanied by Kiros' personal reflections and favourite food memories. Longtime fans will rejoice in her best work yet, and aspiring cooks will discover how and why she has redefined the modern cookbook.

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: October 23 2024 (6pm for 6.30pm).
  • Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner, c/o Jan Smuts Avenue and Winnie Mandela Drive.
  • Click here to RSVP.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Slap chips, milk tart, jelly tots, lemon meringue pie and lucky packets

Tessa Kiros shares her memories of growing up in SA and some yummy recipes that remind her of home
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Khanyisa Malabi speaks to us about her cookbook 'Khanyisa, A Culinary Storyteller'

Cookbook author Khanyisa Malabi is a widely travelled food lover who has recently self-published a tome of deliciousness, 'Khanyisa, A Culinary ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

Han Kang is the first South Korean author and Asian female writer to win the award.
Books
6 days ago

The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

In proud partnership with Exclusive Books, this year marks the 34th anniversary of the non-fiction award and 23rd anniversary of the fiction prize.
Books
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African Literary Awards announce 2024 shortlist News
  2. Speed Dating: The Book Edition at Bridge Books (July 13) Events
  3. Tall tales of an exasperating family Fiction
  4. Call for Entries: Sunday Times Literary Awards 2024 in partnership with ... News
  5. Launch of ‘Once Removed’ by David Mann (Wednesday) Events

Latest Videos

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma