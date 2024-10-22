Events

An evening with 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka

Join Karina Szczurek for an evening of invigorating conversation with celebrated writer Shehan Karunatilaka

22 October 2024 - 12:40
Sri Lankan Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka is visiting South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Booker Prize winner. Writer of punchlines, manifestos and calls to action. Failed cricketer, failed rock star, failed vegan. Observer of people, machines and markets. Does not know how to use semicolons, and unable to spell “diarrhoea” without assistance.

Shehan Karunatilaka has published two novels and three children’s books, including Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew, winner of the 2012 Commonwealth Book Prize, and The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, winner of the 2022 Booker Prize.

He’s also written features on sport, music and travel for The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Wisden, GQ, Condé Nast and National Geographic.

He has more than 20 years’ experience working for ad agencies, tech firms, media houses, start-ups and multinationals across Singapore, London, Colombo, Sydney and Amsterdam.

Join Karunatilaka for a night of invigorating conversation with writer, publisher and literary critic Karina Szczurek at iconic Capetonian indie bookstore The Book Lounge next Monday.

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: October 28 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland St, Cape Town 
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

