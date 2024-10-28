Events

Joburg launch of ‘Ons Klyntji’ on October 31

28 October 2024 - 12:46
Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
The 128th edition of 'Ons Klyntji' is being launched at Love Books on Thursday.
The 128th edition of 'Ons Klyntji' is being launched at Love Books on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT ONS KLYNTJI

From “reading material for the Afrikaans volk” and “something cool in Afrikaans” to a publication which includes a multiplicity of languages, the alternative Saffa zine Ons Klyntji has undergone a linguistic and thematic metamorphosis since its provenance in the Western Cape dorp Paarl in 1896. 

Now in its 128th year, Ons Klyntji celebrates local and continental creativity, with each edition consisting of a smorgasbord of short stories, poems, photos, comics, haikus, musings and illustrations. If a submission is synonymous with “creative”, the zine has it. 

The 2024 issue of Ons Klyntji features contributions by Neo Mehlomakulu, Kleinboer, Priya Naidoo, Jannike Bergh, Sjaka S Septembir, Danie Marais, Lazola Pembo, Aimee Lindeque, Chestlyn Draghoender and Kalahari Marrakesh.

The Jozi launch is taking place at Melville's Love Books on Thursday. 

Co-editor Toast Coetzer will be MCing a night of creative revelry and recitals à la Tom Dreyer, Jo Prins, André Kluyts, Kwenu Omtima, Louis Roux, ST Blue, Anchen Badenhorst and Lesedi Madia. Ag no lekker, hey.

EVENT DETAILS 

