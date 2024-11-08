ABOUT THE BOOK
As a young journalist, roped into court reporting to cover former president Jacob Zuma’s 2006 rape trial, Karyn Maughan could not have known she would be reporting on Zuma’s legal woes for the next two decades, and would herself become his target.
Disarmingly honest and deeply personal, I Will Not Be Silenced takes a razor-sharp look at how powerful men use attacks on individuals who try to hold them accountable, as well as on the media and the courts, to undermine democracy.
EVENT DETAILS
Karyn Maughan to launch ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’ on November 11
Image: Supplied
ABOUT THE BOOK
As a young journalist, roped into court reporting to cover former president Jacob Zuma’s 2006 rape trial, Karyn Maughan could not have known she would be reporting on Zuma’s legal woes for the next two decades, and would herself become his target.
Disarmingly honest and deeply personal, I Will Not Be Silenced takes a razor-sharp look at how powerful men use attacks on individuals who try to hold them accountable, as well as on the media and the courts, to undermine democracy.
EVENT DETAILS
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Steinberg, Brown scoop top literary awards
Sunday Times Literary Awards: notes from the judges
The rise of Joburg’s Dark City
EXTRACT | ‘What Nelson Mandela Taught Me’ by Zelda la Grange
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos