Karyn Maughan to launch ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’ on November 11

08 November 2024 - 07:27
Karyn Maughan is launching 'I Will Not Be Silenced' at Exclusive Books Rosebank on Monday.
Karyn Maughan is launching 'I Will Not Be Silenced' at Exclusive Books Rosebank on Monday.
Image: Supplied

As a young journalist, roped into court reporting to cover former president Jacob Zuma’s 2006 rape trial, Karyn Maughan could not have known she would be reporting on Zuma’s legal woes for the next two decades, and would herself become his target.

Disarmingly honest and deeply personal, I Will Not Be Silenced  takes a razor-sharp look at how powerful men use attacks on individuals who try to hold them accountable, as well as on the media and the courts, to undermine democracy.

