Events

Book launch and discussion on ‘Our Science, Ourselves’ by Christa Kuljian on November 14

Join Kuljian in conversation with Makhosazana Xaba at the launch of ‘Our Science, Ourselves: How Gender, Race, and Social Movements Shaped the Study of Science’

12 November 2024 - 13:11
In 'Our Science, Ourselves', Christa Kuljian tells the origin story of feminist science studies by focusing on the life histories of six key figures.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Our Science, Ourselves tells the life stories of seven women scientists in the Boston area in the US in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s who were shaped by the women’s movement, and who developed feminist and anti-racist critiques of science.

These include Harvard biologist Ruth Hubbard, geneticist Rita Arditti, who was an active member of Science for the People, and physicist and historian of science Evelyn Fox Keller. The book focuses on a younger generation of feminist scientists as well, including Evelynn Hammonds, Anne Fausto-Sterling and Banu Subramaniam, and explores the impact of the Boston-based Combahee River Collective and Audre Lorde on their thinking. The book also weaves in the story of biologist Nancy Hopkins, who avoided feminism until after she published the MIT Report on Women in Science in 1999. The book investigates the origins of feminist science studies in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christa Kuljian is a science writer who is the author of two other books, Sanctuary (Jacana 2013) and Darwin’s Hunch: Science, Race and the Search for Human Origins (Jacana 2016). She is a research associate at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research (WiSER) at Wits University.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: November 14 (6pm)
  • Venue: WiSER Seminar Room, 6th floor, Richard Ward Building, East Campus, Wits University. It is generally easiest to Uber onto campus because parking is often difficult. Ask to be dropped at the Origins Museum at the top of Yale Road. WiSER is about 100m east in the Richard Ward building.
  • RSVP: Najibha.Deshmukh@wits.ac.za

Article courtesy of WiSER

