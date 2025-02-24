At Open Book Festival, we believe nurturing young voices and fostering a love of reading among youth is crucial for our society's future.
Through storytelling, young people not only develop literacy skills, but also empathy, creativity and the ability to imagine new possibilities.
Youth Fest creates a space where young people can engage with literature, develop their storytelling abilities and connect with established writers who were once young dreamers themselves.
We're proud to present our incredible line-up for this year's Open Book Youth Fest. From powerful musical performances to award-winning authors, we're bringing together some of South Africa's most dynamic creative voices.
Let us introduce you to our participants.
Open Book Youth Fest 2025 programme is live
There's an incredible line-up of free events across Cape Town’s libraries and cultural spaces
Featured authors and new releases:
Special presentations:
As part of our commitment to literacy and accessibility, we will continue our book donation initiative, purchasing works by participating authors for distribution to learners who attend Youth Festival events. Those interested in supporting the initiative can contact festival co-ordinator Frankie Murrey at frankie@openbookfestival.co.za.
Click here for the full programme and booking details. For more information about our participants visit our website, or follow us on social media. You can also join our WhatsApp channel for updates and exclusive author readings.
Article provided by Frankie Murrey on behalf of Open Book
