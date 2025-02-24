Events

Open Book Youth Fest 2025 programme is live

There's an incredible line-up of free events across Cape Town’s libraries and cultural spaces

24 February 2025 - 11:27 By Frankie Murrey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The diverse array of participants at Open Book Youth Fest 2025.
The diverse array of participants at Open Book Youth Fest 2025.
Image: Supplied

At Open Book Festival, we believe nurturing young voices and fostering a love of reading among youth is crucial for our society's future.

Through storytelling, young people not only develop literacy skills, but also empathy, creativity and the ability to imagine new possibilities.

Youth Fest creates a space where young people can engage with literature, develop their storytelling abilities and connect with established writers who were once young dreamers themselves.

We're proud to present our incredible line-up for this year's Open Book Youth Fest. From powerful musical performances to award-winning authors, we're bringing together some of South Africa's most dynamic creative voices.

Let us introduce you to our participants.

Featured authors and new releases:

  • We're excited to welcome Mia Arderne, whose latest urban fantasy A Thousand Eyes on You masterfully weaves indigenous mythology into young adult romance. You might know her from her debut Mermaid Fillet, which was longlisted for the 2021 Sunday Times Fiction Prize.
  • Meet Meridian Berndt, sharing her debut Zeitz MOCAA series The Stories that Ran Away.' Coming from a family of artists and activists, Berndt brings environmental consciousness to children's literature.
  • We're delighted to host Subi Bosa, whose illustrations have won the gold Pendoring award. He'll be reading from Wrong!, a book that explores how teachers sometimes get it wrong.
  • Kirsty Jean debuts Bo and the Whale Shark, inspired by her son's love of sharks and her passion for ocean conservation.

Special presentations:

  • Join us for a special bumper storytime at the Book lounge featuring Salamina Mosese and Refiloe Moahloli.
  • Don't miss Makhosazana “Max” De Wette Dludla with her latest work It's Wonderful Me! and its companion colouring book.
  • Dr Xolisa Guzula and Dr Athambile Masola, who collaborated on the Imbokodo: Women who Shape Us series, will discuss their latest work, Together Apart.
  • Award-winning children's book author Alex Latimer facilitates a practical workshop on how to write a children's book. No experience necessary.

As part of our commitment to literacy and accessibility, we will continue our book donation initiative, purchasing works by participating authors for distribution to learners who attend Youth Festival events. Those interested in supporting the initiative can contact festival co-ordinator Frankie Murrey at frankie@openbookfestival.co.za.

Click here for the full programme and booking details. For more information about our participants visit our website, or follow us on social media. You can also join our WhatsApp channel for updates and exclusive author readings.

Article provided by Frankie Murrey on behalf of Open Book

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'It’s a festival of conversation and space for gathering' — Open Book Festival coordinator Frankie Murrey

"To find places where there's a sense of community can be everything that you need."
Books
5 months ago

A flying chance

The new historical fiction by Helen Simonson is filled with wisdom, heart-rendering moments, and social commentary on feminism, racism and classism ...
Books
1 day ago

EXTRACT | God created trans people, too

This is an edited extract from Tshiamo Modisane's memoir, I am Tshiamo: My Transition to Self-Acceptance and Womanhood.
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. If you want to write with power keep things vital, says Patricia Cornwell Fiction
  2. A flying chance Fiction
  3. The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist News
  4. Launch | ‘Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness, Volume II’ ... Events
  5. Shaun Lunga reviews ‘The Thing with Zola’ Fiction

Latest Videos

Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS