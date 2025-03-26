Events

LAUNCH | ‘The Fourth Boy’ by Andrew Robert Wilson

26 March 2025 - 10:44 By TIMESLIVE
Join Andrew Robert Wilson in conversation with John Maytham as he launches his debut novel at The Book Lounge.
Image: Supplied

I’d had my flash of that. I’d let down the drawbridge and got galloped over. I think. It was not a sense of self-pity. More like exhaustion. Like twenty years crushed into a dense mass the equivalent of a day. A day or so where time did not slow down, but stood completely, beautifully still.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

The fondly nurtured idyll of the Karoo as a place of tranquillity is shattered when recently graduated journalist Grant Asher’s first real investigative assignment in the mid-1980s draws him into a series of unexplained murders in three quiet Karoo towns.

There are two mystifying links: the victims were once part of a group of 500 Polish-Jewish children housed at an orphanage in Oudtshoorn during World War 2, and each victim was missing the tip of their little finger, removed post mortem. Exquisitely written, Wilson’s debut novel will stay with you long after the last page is turned. 

EVENT DETAILS: 

  • Date:  April 1 (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, corner Buitenkant and 71 Roeland streets, Cape Town
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

The Fourth Boy is published by Karavan Press

