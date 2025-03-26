I’d had my flash of that. I’d let down the drawbridge and got galloped over. I think. It was not a sense of self-pity. More like exhaustion. Like twenty years crushed into a dense mass the equivalent of a day. A day or so where time did not slow down, but stood completely, beautifully still.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
The fondly nurtured idyll of the Karoo as a place of tranquillity is shattered when recently graduated journalist Grant Asher’s first real investigative assignment in the mid-1980s draws him into a series of unexplained murders in three quiet Karoo towns.
There are two mystifying links: the victims were once part of a group of 500 Polish-Jewish children housed at an orphanage in Oudtshoorn during World War 2, and each victim was missing the tip of their little finger, removed post mortem. Exquisitely written, Wilson’s debut novel will stay with you long after the last page is turned.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Date: April 1 (6pm for 6.30pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, corner Buitenkant and 71 Roeland streets, Cape Town
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
The Fourth Boy is published by Karavan Press
LAUNCH | ‘The Fourth Boy’ by Andrew Robert Wilson
Image: Supplied
I’d had my flash of that. I’d let down the drawbridge and got galloped over. I think. It was not a sense of self-pity. More like exhaustion. Like twenty years crushed into a dense mass the equivalent of a day. A day or so where time did not slow down, but stood completely, beautifully still.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
The fondly nurtured idyll of the Karoo as a place of tranquillity is shattered when recently graduated journalist Grant Asher’s first real investigative assignment in the mid-1980s draws him into a series of unexplained murders in three quiet Karoo towns.
There are two mystifying links: the victims were once part of a group of 500 Polish-Jewish children housed at an orphanage in Oudtshoorn during World War 2, and each victim was missing the tip of their little finger, removed post mortem. Exquisitely written, Wilson’s debut novel will stay with you long after the last page is turned.
EVENT DETAILS:
The Fourth Boy is published by Karavan Press
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Paige Nick pens comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot
Open call for submissions: 20.35 Africa Vol. VIII Anthology, guest edited by Sarah Lubala and Logan February
Giles Foden dishes up drama and violence in the Namibian desert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos