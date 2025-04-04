Family fun celebration at the Barbican
Prepare for an egg-citing day packed with laughter, games and festive enjoyment at Bridge Books' Easter Extravaganza.
On April 12 from 10.30am to 3pm, the Barbican will come alive with happiness as families and children aged three to 12 unite to celebrate Easter.
Event highlights include:
- Blindfolded Easter egg hunt
- Easter scavenger hunt
- Easter bingo
- Bunny hop race.
The Easter Extravaganza at the Barbican guarantees a day brimming with excitement and cherished moments for families and kids. Whether you’re egg hunting, hopping like a bunny, or participating in an entertaining bingo game, there’s something for everyone.
Gather your little ones, bring your enthusiasm and your competitive flair. Don’t let the fun pass you by.
Easter Eggstravaganza at Bridge Books
Image: Supplied
