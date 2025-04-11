Franschhoek Literary Festival returns in May with 'something for everyone'

The highly anticipated Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF) returns from May 16 to 18, inviting book enthusiasts, creatives and curious minds to a weekend brimming with literary magic.

Following the resounding success of previous festivals, this year promises to be no different with new and expanded offerings alongside the much-loved panel discussions and author interviews.

“The 2025 Festival is set to welcome a stellar line-up of local, international and Pan-African authors,” says FLF programme Ddirector Jennifer Blane.

“The programming this year ensures a rich diversity of voices and stories to captivate and inspire audiences. From intimate conversations with celebrated authors to invigorating debates on pressing global issues, and hands-on writing workshops for budding talents, there’s something for everyone.”

Featured authors this year include:

Local icons: Deon Meyer, Siphokazi Jonas, Antjie Krog, Khaya Dlanga, Jackie Phamotse, Dion Chang, Sven Axelrad, Mpoomy Ledwaba and Reuben Riffel.



Kate Mosse, John Boyne, David McWilliams and Tony Park. Pan-African visionaries: Abi Daré, Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, Adekeye Adebajo and Sarah Uheida.

“The programme has been curated with a wide variety of reading interests in mind and features topics that address AI and business, through to an opportunity to hear what publishers are looking for, and the exciting new voices of debut authors who unpack how they turned an idea into a book and got it published.

“Our brilliant moderators and panellists are sure to keep audiences captivated — with stories that challenge our thinking, inspire us, make us laugh, leave us in awe, and offer fresh insights into the world.”