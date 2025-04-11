Franschhoek Literary Festival returns in May with 'something for everyone'
The highly anticipated Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF) returns from May 16 to 18, inviting book enthusiasts, creatives and curious minds to a weekend brimming with literary magic.
Following the resounding success of previous festivals, this year promises to be no different with new and expanded offerings alongside the much-loved panel discussions and author interviews.
“The 2025 Festival is set to welcome a stellar line-up of local, international and Pan-African authors,” says FLF programme Ddirector Jennifer Blane.
“The programming this year ensures a rich diversity of voices and stories to captivate and inspire audiences. From intimate conversations with celebrated authors to invigorating debates on pressing global issues, and hands-on writing workshops for budding talents, there’s something for everyone.”
Featured authors this year include:
- Local icons: Deon Meyer, Siphokazi Jonas, Antjie Krog, Khaya Dlanga, Jackie Phamotse, Dion Chang, Sven Axelrad, Mpoomy Ledwaba and Reuben Riffel.
- International celebrated authors: Kate Mosse, John Boyne, David McWilliams and Tony Park.
- Pan-African visionaries: Abi Daré, Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, Adekeye Adebajo and Sarah Uheida.
“The programme has been curated with a wide variety of reading interests in mind and features topics that address AI and business, through to an opportunity to hear what publishers are looking for, and the exciting new voices of debut authors who unpack how they turned an idea into a book and got it published.
“Our brilliant moderators and panellists are sure to keep audiences captivated — with stories that challenge our thinking, inspire us, make us laugh, leave us in awe, and offer fresh insights into the world.”
Guests can look forward to the programme highlights that include:
- AI in ZA: Simon Dingle prompts futurist Dion Chang (The Future) and Mark Nasila, FNB’s chief data & analytics officer and author of African Artificial Intelligence, on the unfolding impact of AI in South Africa. What are their optimistic forecasts? And what policies might assuage the pessimists?
- Courageous Characters: How are courageous protagonists born and raised? Joy Watson grills three experts at creating characters in jeopardy:
- John Boyne (Air, Fire, Water, Earth);
- Abi Daré (And So I Roar); and
- Sven Axelrad (The Nicotine Gospel).
- Franschhooked: Join Kate Mosse for a French-inspired afternoon tea as she chats to Jenny Crwys-Williams about her long love affair with Franschhoek. Discover what sparked the idea for The Joubert Family Chronicles and how Franschhoek’s French Huguenot history and breathtaking landscapes became her muse.
- What Publishers Really Want: Finally, the simple answers you’ve been wanting about manuscripts, pitches, and publishers. Four influential insiders will be spilling the beans:
- Bridget Impey, publisher at Jacana;
- Robert Plummer, publisher at Penguin Random House;
- Sibongile Machika, publisher at Jonathan Ball;
- Facilitator Mbali Sikakana, publisher at NB, will herd the cats.
- The Pangolin Papers: Join Tony Park (The Protector) as he discusses the urgent threats facing pangolins with Pippa Hudson. Through Park’s gripping storytelling and deep knowledge of conservation, he brings together the worlds of fiction and science in the fight for these critically endangered creatures.
These are just a few of the engaging sessions awaiting attendees, the full programme can be found online.
The festival is a vibrant celebration of thinking about our world through storytelling and creative exploration. “Whether you’re an ardent bibliophile and regular attendee, or joining us for the first time, the Franschhoek Literary Festival offers a chance to immerse yourself in a weekend of ideas, imagination, inspiration and bookish joy,” says Blane
Tickets are available via Webtickets.
“We expect tickets to sell quickly and encourage those planning to join us in 2025 to jump online as soon as they go on sale.”
For festival updates, to view the full list of participants and to select sessions to attend, visit the official website and follow the festival's Instagram account.
Article provided by Luanne Slingerland on behalf of FLF