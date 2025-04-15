Events

Kingsmead Book Fair 2025: birds of a feather bookmark together

Whether you find your flock among cookbooks, murder mysteries, romance novels or biographies, we guarantee there’s something perfect for you in the programme

15 April 2025 - 13:56 By Alex Bouche
With treat-laden programmes for adults, teens and kids, this is a day for the whole flock.
Image: Instagram: Kingsmead Book Fair (@kingsmeadbf)

Kingsmead College will host the 13th annual Book Fair on May 24 in association with Standard Bank – Wealth and Investment, Exclusive Books and media partner Hot 102.7.

The Kingsmead Book Fair is more than a marketplace for books. It’s a space where people flock together to share stories, build community, explore new ideas and celebrate creativity. A place where people unite, captivated by the magic of books, immersed in the joy of reading and the beauty of literature.

We hope this year’s programme provides a place for readers to unite, wonder to bloom and stories to flourish. We invite all birds of a feather to bookmark together with us on May 24 and enjoy in-depth discussion and heated debate mixed with exceptional company, good food and drink.

All proceeds will go towards the Kingsmead Trust for bursaries to Kingsmead College Senior School.

Click here for the programme and here for the list of participants. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Article provided by Alex Bouche on behalf of Kingsmead Book Fair

