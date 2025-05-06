Open Book Festival presents Workshop Week

Open Book Festival is proud to announce the full programme for its highly anticipated Workshop Week 2025, running from June 2-7, mostly at Bertha House in Mowbray. This year's programme features an impressive line-up of acclaimed writers, industry professionals and creative practitioners offering hands-on workshops across a range of subjects.
The weeklong event will provide participants with opportunities to develop their creative writing skills, gain industry insights, and connect with like-minded individuals in an intimate and supportive environment.
“Our Workshop Week has become an essential part of Cape Town's literary calendar,” says festival curator Frankie Murrey. “We've created a programme that not only celebrates the craft of writing but also provides practical tools and knowledge for writers at every stage of their journey. The response from our community has been overwhelming, and we're excited to welcome new and returning participants.”
Programme Highlights
The Workshop Week will feature 11 specialised sessions, including:
Flash Fiction and Creative Non-Fiction Workshop with Kerry Hammerton, offering practical exercises to generate new writing;
Lost/Found | Facing our Losses, Writing our Healing, a two-day workshop with Giles Griffin of the Life Righting Collective exploring writing as a healing practice;
Up Close With Maneo | Queerness and the Impact of Fascism, a free public conversation between Maneo Mohale and Lwando Scott at the Book Lounge;
Make a Mini Graphic Memoir with Karen Vermeulen, a beginner-friendly introduction to visual storytelling;
From Manuscript to Book Shelf, a two-part industry session featuring specialists such as Mbali Sikakana, Karina Szczurek, Aoife Lennon Ritchie and Mervyn Sloman; and
Calligraphy Pen Creation with Adil Jacobs, pen maker and founder of Kapaadie Co. Calligraphy Pens, who will share how to make your own pen and some basic calligraphy techniques.
We also have two off-programme events we are very excited about. We are again partnering with Ikamva Youth and Youth Capital for a three-part youth-focused session, emphasising the festival's commitment to nurturing the next generation of writers.
Second, we are running a Writers Retreat in collaboration with Bertha Retreat, with optional sessions facilitated by Toni Giselle Stuart. Several writers will be part of this retreat, which we hope will be the first of many.
Workshop prices range from R80 to R200, with some free events also available, maintaining the festival's commitment to accessible literary development opportunities.
Most workshops will take place at Bertha House, in either the Kopanong or Mzandisi venue, with one event at the Book Lounge.
“These workshops offer more than just skill development,” notes Murrey. “They create spaces for meaningful connection and conversation about writing and publishing in South Africa today.”
Bookings are now open via Webtickets. Direct links are available on the Open Book Festival website, where the full programme and all participants are listed. Due to the intimate nature of the workshops, spaces are limited and early booking is encouraged.
For the full programme details and to book tickets, visit www.openbookfestival.co.za.
