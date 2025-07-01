Events

Launch of 'Cooking with Kim Bagley' on July 11

01 July 2025 - 12:17
In partnership with the Book Lounge, Food Indaba presents a conversation with cookbook author Kim Bagley, whose new release 'Cooking with Kim Bagley: A South African Fusion of Flavours' explores South African home cooking.
ABOUT THE BOOK

South African blogger and TikTok sensation Kim Bagley takes us on a culinary journey as she shares some of her family's favourite meals.

Bagley believes food should be simple and comforting, but the flavours should be bold and memorable. In Cooking with Kim Bagley, she showcases her love for cooking in easy, heart-warming meals. Think spicy lamb biryani, seafood chowder and Amarula tart. Indulging in comfort, spice and all things nice, Bagley's South African fusion food will warm your soul.

EVENT DETAILS 

