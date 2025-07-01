Launch of ‘Cooking with Kim Bagley’ on July 11
01 July 2025 - 12:17
ABOUT THE BOOK
South African blogger and TikTok sensation Kim Bagley takes us on a culinary journey as she shares some of her family's favourite meals.
Bagley believes food should be simple and comforting, but the flavours should be bold and memorable. In Cooking with Kim Bagley, she showcases her love for cooking in easy, heart-warming meals. Think spicy lamb biryani, seafood chowder and Amarula tart. Indulging in comfort, spice and all things nice, Bagley's South African fusion food will warm your soul.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: July 11 (5.30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
Article provided by NB Publishers
