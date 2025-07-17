Calling all Cape Town creatives: apply to take part in the next Book Dash

Cape Town creatives, are you ready?

Join Book Dash on a rollercoaster creative joyride to create new children's books in 12 hours!

Book Dash is a South African social impact publisher of free books for very young children. They believe that “Every child should own a hundred books by the age of five”.

To that end, Book Dash gathers creative professionals who volunteer to create new, African storybooks that anyone can freely translate and distribute. They employ their unique, 12-hour book-making methodology to create beautiful new books in just one day. Then, they share with the world, on their website and in physical format for children to own.

The next Book Dash event will take place in Cape Town on Saturday September 20 from 9am to 9pm.

Writers, illustrators and designers are encouraged to apply and use their creative superpowers to work together, make new books, and change the world!

This is a volunteer-based event, and no one gets paid for their participation on the day: the books are our gift to the world.

Watch the video below and see what a Book Dash is like and click here for the application details!