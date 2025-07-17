Events

Calling all Cape Town creatives: apply to take part in the next Book Dash

Join Book Dash on a rollercoaster creative joyride to create new children's books in 12 hours!

17 July 2025 - 12:59 By Book Dash
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Capetonian writers, illustrators and designers in South Africa can apply to experience Book Dash's 12-hour model in action!
Capetonian writers, illustrators and designers in South Africa can apply to experience Book Dash's 12-hour model in action!
Image: Supplied

Cape Town creatives, are you ready?

Join Book Dash on a rollercoaster creative joyride to create new children's books in 12 hours! 

Book Dash is a South African social impact publisher of free books for very young children. They believe that “Every child should own a hundred books by the age of five”.

To that end, Book Dash gathers creative professionals who volunteer to create new, African storybooks that anyone can freely translate and distribute. They employ their unique, 12-hour book-making methodology to create beautiful new books in just one day. Then, they share with the world, on their website and in physical format for children to own.

The next Book Dash event will take place in Cape Town on Saturday September 20 from 9am to 9pm. 

Writers, illustrators and designers are encouraged to apply and use their creative superpowers to work together, make new books, and change the world!

This is a volunteer-based event, and no one gets paid for their participation on the day: the books are our gift to the world.

Watch the video below and see what a Book Dash is like and click here for the application details!

On Saturday 17 August 2024, 37 creative volunteers gathered at the UJ Library, Auckland Park to create eleven brand new African storybooks to share freely with the world.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Open Book Festival launches urgent public appeal to secure 2025 event

Your investment in the festival will not bring you dividends or shares, but what it will bring is the knowledge that the festival that you love and ...
Books
3 days ago

Story time: Book Dash shares five new books to get kids reading

Five of the 11 books produced at the recent Book Dash event in Johannesburg are now live on the website, free for all to read, download, translate, ...
Books
10 months ago

On its 10th anniversary, Book Dash harnesses publishing innovations to print its 4-millionth picture book

Buying books for children could improve literacy rates, socio-emotional development and parent-child bonding — and ultimately disrupt cycles of ...
Books
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Launch of ‘Cooking with Kim Bagley’ on July 11 Events
  2. Jacket Notes | Kaizer Nyatsumba on 'Corporate Newsman: A life of integrity' Non-Fiction
  3. 18-year-old Naledi Setzin on penning her debut book ‘Jacaranda Tree’ Fiction
  4. EXTRACT: ‘Lucky Bastard’ by Anthony Akerman Non-Fiction
  5. Going by the name of Gordon: Jennifer Platt reviews ‘The Names’ by Florence ... Fiction

Latest Videos

God's Work Official Trailer
Burning Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie