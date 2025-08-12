Events

Bridge Books Vernac Book Fair on August 16

The event promises to bridge the gap between writers and publishers and authors and readers

12 August 2025 - 12:05 By Bridge Books
Head to Bridge Books' CBD shop on August 16 to celebrate vernac literature.
Image: Supplied

Bridge Books invites you to its first Vernac Book Fair on August 16 at the Barbican branch in Marshalltown. The event promises to bridge the gap between writers and publishers and authors and readers. The programme includes sessions directed at young readers, professional language practitioners and leisure readers, with story time sessions, performances and panel discussions. The fair aims to celebrate local and indigenous languages and the people who work tirelessly to ensure the works of old do not fade into obscurity and extinction.

Agenda for the day: 

12.30pm: Arrival and ticketing with light snacks.

1pm to 1.45pm: Story reading. 

2pm to 2.15pm: Performance by writer and poet Sabelo Soko.

2.30pm to 4pm: Panel discussion on professional practices.

Kgomotso Monyai, an award-winning broadcaster, will moderate the panel on professional practices within the editing and publishing space featuring Nozizwe Jele, Kalvyn More and Sabelo Soko.

4pm: Networking and cash bar. 

EVENT DETAILS: 

