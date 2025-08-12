ABOUT THE BOOK
Love, Zola is the captivating continuation of Zola’s vibrant, heart-stirring story. From career pressures to unexpected confessions, Zola and Mbali’s journey tests their understanding of commitment and what a happy ending truly looks like.
Okuhle’s return to Joburg brings unfinished business — not just with her relationship but also with Zola, whose successes only serve as painful reminders of what she’s lost. Meanwhile, Zozo’s happily-ever-after in Durban is shaken as old feelings resurface.
Filled with tension, passion and poignant revelations, Love, Zola is a story of self-discovery, second chances and the challenges of modern relationships. Can love survive when the past refuses to let go?
WATCH: Sithole on Zola's vibrant journey
Launch of ‘Love, Zola’ by Zibu Sithole on August 16
‘Love, Zola’ is the continuation of Zola’s vibrant story. From career pressures to unexpected confessions, Zola and Mbali’s journey tests their understanding of commitment and what a happy ending truly looks like
Image: Supplied
WATCH: Sithole on Zola's vibrant journey
