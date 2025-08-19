Events

Joburg CBD launch of 'The Chaos Precinct' by Tanya Zack

19 August 2025 - 11:21 By Jacana Media
'The Chaos Precinct' ill be launched in Joburg's CBD on August 23.
'The Chaos Precinct' ill be launched in Joburg's CBD on August 23.
ABOUT THE BOOK:

The Chaos Precinct presents a compelling, brave — at times, lyrical — narrative of how migrant Ethiopians have shaped a trading post in Johannesburg’s inner city.

On maps it is defined as the eastern edge of the original administrative area of Johannesburg. Those who have encountered the area of the city centre roughly bounded by Plein, Troye, Pritchard and Von Brandis streets have coined various names for it. The Ethiopian Quarter, Little Ethiopia and Little Addis are phrases exchanged in animated conversations about this unique entrepreneurial explosion. This exoticises a booming makeshift shopping hub that emerged without any formal planning intention or support.

Municipal officials speak informally of the area as the “Chaos Precinct,” but the traders in the area call it by the hallmark road — Jeppe. For them it is a place of opportunity and fevered trade — in which the annual revenue generated is twice that of Africa’s wealthiest shopping mall. Jeppe is a dynamic, exuberant nerve centre that fosters entrepreneurship.

Fortunes are made, loved ones back home are supported and commodities flow across Southern Africa — particularly fast fashion. Local and cross border traders arrive on buses and taxis to buy shoes, T-shirts, dresses, underwear, jeans, suits, wallets, belts, nail clippers and cosmetics. Though situated on the dry highveld, Jeppe is an entrepôt which bears a close resemblance to major port cities.

EVENT DETAILS: 

