LISTEN | Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reads her short story "Olikoye"

For this week’s Fiction Friday, treat your ears to the enchanting voice of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reading her short story “Olikoye”.

The story was written as part of The Art of Saving a Life Project, which aims to increase awareness around the value of vaccines for children.

More than 30 artists took part in the project, which was commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, resulting is a collection of stories about how vaccines can change the course of history.

“I hope the story humanises the importance of healthcare, in addition to paying tribute to a great Nigerian,” Adichie says. “I was happy to be involved because I admire the work being done, and because I believe that access to basic healthcare is a human right.”

“Olikoye” tells the story of Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, a former paediatrician, activist, and Nigerian health minister who passed away in 2003. Ransome-Kuti’s brother was the famous musician Fela Kuti.

Adichie read the story for the BBC.