Short stories from Sotho writers, including Thabiso Mofokeng, in Ho Senyehehile Kae?

Sesotho:

Ena ke pokello ya dipalekgutshwe tse ngotsweng ke batjha. E loketse babadi ba ditoropong, metseng le mapolasing. Bangodi ba dipalekgutshwe tsena ha ba ngola ba etse hloko dintlha tsa bohlokwa tsa phedisano tse kang ditokelo tsa botho, bong, bodumedi le bomorabe. Puo e sebedisitsweng mona ke e mathemalodi empa e totobatsang ka moo batjha ba kajeno ba pepesang maikutlo a bona ka teng. Sehlooho sa pokello Ho Senyehehile kae? sona ka bo sona se etsa hore melaetsa e fetiswang mona e kenye babadi moya wa botho, e kgothaletse bonngwe le kahobotjha ya setjhaba. Meekotaba e amang dintho tse kang ho ratana ha batho ba bong bo le bong, kopanelo ya mosebetsi, bobodu, bodumedi, tlhekefetso ya basadi, tlhokeho ya botshepehi, le tse ding, di hlahiswa ka bokgabane bo boholo. Dipalekgutshwe tsena di itshetlehile ka katamelo ya dikgokahano boithuting ba puo, sepheo e le ho ntshetsapele bokgoni ba ho bala. Qetellong ya palekgutshwe ka nngwe ho na le dipotso tsa boitekolo tseo sepheo ka tsona e leng ho leotsa kelello ya mmadi le hona ho mo fa monyetla wa hore a ke a lekole kutlwisiso ya hae. Dikarabo tsa dipotso tse botsitsweng le tsona di teng qetellong ya buka. O tlo natefelwa ke ho bala buka ena!

English:

This anthology of short stories written by young writers is relevant for readers in both urban and rural areas. In writing this collection, the authors show sensitivity to social issues such as human rights, gender, religion and other issues. The title of the book itself What went wrong? calls for the implementation of the principle of ubuntu, to enhance social cohesion and promote nation building. Themes such as lesbianism, teambuilding, corruption, religion, women abuse, unfaithfulness, etc, which are relevant today, are sufficiently covered in this collection. A communicative approach has been used so as to develop the reading skills of each reader. Questions for testing individual readers’ understanding have been provided at the end of each short story. The answers to the questions are given at the end of the book. You will definitely enjoy reading this book!

Ho Senyehehile Kae? by Thabiso Mofokeng, Goitsimang Ramokopu, Tseliso Mokatsane, Mamotena Ramokopu, Brandt Mofokeng

EAN: 9781868887040