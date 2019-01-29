'House of Stone' is a scathing love letter to Zimbabwe, says author

The history she learnt is told through three characters. It's narrated by the mysterious and quite disturbed 24-year-old Zamani who has moved into the "pygmy" backroom of Abednego and Mama Agnes Mlambo. Their son Bukhosi is missing and Zamani is determined to take his place as their child. He wants to forget his troubled past and take their history as his, so he wheedles their stories out of them by any means necessary - manipulation, alcohol and drugs.

Through telling their stories, their personal history becomes the traumatic past of Zimbabwe, from its days as Rhodesia to the present in the book, which is 2007.

"It's interesting as you go back," says Tshuma. "To the '90s, probably our golden years, to the '80s and the genocide, and then to the '70s and the liberation struggle. You keep on seeing these connections, these linked elements. Almost cause and effect, even if it's haphazard. It made me want to write something. So I essentially wrote this book for myself as an exploration."

House of Stone is propelled through the voice of Zamani, whose creepiness and psychopathy is a likeness to Patricia Highsmith's signature character in The Talented Mr Ripley. This was one of the books that influenced Tshuma.

"One of the big questions was how does one write a fictional novel about a country like Zimbabwe, blending history, philosophy and psychology and showing all the traumatic history that it went through? Some of my models were Gunther Grass's Tin Drum, Salmon Rushdie's Midnight's Children and The Talented Mr Ripley. All books I've enjoyed and tried to figure out some aspects. I wanted to discover how to write a comic farce with some seriousness. My novel is satirical. A scathing love letter to Zimbabwe."

The satire is laden with the stylistic choices Tshuma's characters speak in. This hampers ease of reading as some of the writing becomes heavy with affected language.

Zamani embraces revolutionary speak but fails to become what he preaches. He then tries to tackle retelling the past, but his flowery language becomes even more bloated as he unravels.

This was deliberate, says Tshuma. "Our country had this one linear historical voice as if it's the only story but it leaves out other narratives. That's why I liked Zamani. He added the psychological dimension to the story. Zamani is also silly. For me that's where the language worked. I couldn't write all of this history in a deadpan voice. I had to bring some pleasure into the reading experience."