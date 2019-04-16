Acclaimed Ghanaian children's book available in SA

Fatima is a young girl who is determined to save the day. She wants to help Gogo with her to-do list so that everyone will realise that she is a big girl now! But things don’t go exactly as expected ... Fatima,what have you done?

Winner of the Golden Baobab Prize and first published in Ghana, Gogo’s List has now been brought to South Africa to delight children and adults alike.

The book is exquisitely illustrated and features a universal story in an African setting that any child can relate to – the story of wanting to help.

With the book being available in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu, it encourages a love of reading and promotes reading in the vernacular.

Portia Dery (Ghana, 1988) is a writer and literacy activist based in Tamale. She is the founder and current director of the African Youth Writers Organisation. Gogo's List is Portia Dery’s first book.

Toby Newsome (South Africa, 1974) is an illustrator based in Cape Town. He works in publishing and advertising for clients around the world. Toby has a special passion for narrative illustration and loves making a great story come to life on the page.



