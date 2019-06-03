Fiction

A fiercely feminist retelling of the Trojan War

'A Thousand Ships' gives voices to the women, girls and goddesses who, for so long, have been silent

Pan Macmillan Publisher
03 June 2019 - 11:11
'A Thousand Ships' is an "absorbing and fiercely feminist" read, as per a review in 'The Guardian'.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

'With her trademark passion, wit and fierce feminism, Natalie Haynes gives much-needed voice to the silenced women of the Trojan War' – Madeline Miller, author of Circe

In A Thousand Ships, broadcaster and classicist Natalie Haynes retells the story of the Trojan War from an all-female perspective.

This was never the story of one woman, or two. It was the story of all of them ...

In the middle of the night, Creusa wakes to find her beloved Troy engulfed in flames. Ten seemingly endless years of brutal conflict between the Greeks and the Trojans are over, and the Greeks are victorious. Over the next few hours, the only life she has ever known will turn to ash ...

The devastating consequences of the fall of Troy stretch from Mount Olympus to Mount Ida, from the citadel of Troy to the distant Greek islands, and across oceans and sky in between.

These are the stories of the women embroiled in that legendary war and its terrible aftermath, as well as the feud and the fatal decisions that started it all ...

Powerfully told from an all-female perspective, A Thousand Ships gives voices to the women, girls and goddesses who, for so long, have been silent.

