Oslo cop Harry Hole must face a deadly enemy from his past in 'Knife'

'Knife' is the brand new offering from the master of Nordic noir crime thrillers, Jo Nesbo

11 July 2019 - 14:26
'Knife', the phenomenal twelfth instalment in Jo Nesbo’s internationally bestselling crime fiction series.
Image: Penguin Random House

Harry Hole faces a deadly foe in the new thriller from Sunday Times number one bestseller Jo Nesbo.

'Nesbo is one of the best thriller writers on the planet' - Daily Express

HARRY HOLE IS ABOUT TO FACE HIS DARKEST CASE YET

Harry is in a bad place: Rakel has left him, he's working cold cases and notorious rapist and murderer Svein Finne is back on the streets.

THE FIRST KILLER HARRY PUT BEHIND BARS IS OUT TO GET HIM

Harry is responsible for the many years Finne spent in prison but now he's free and ready to pick up where he left off.

A MAN LIKE HARRY BETTER WATCH HIS BACK

When Harry wakes up with blood on his hands and no memory of what he did the night before, he knows everything is only going to get worse ...

About the author:

Jo Nesbo is one of the world's best-selling crime writers, with The Leopard, Phantom, Police, The Son and his latest Harry Hole novel, The Thirst, all topping the Sunday Times bestseller charts. His books are published in 50 languages, selling over 40 million copies around the world.

Before becoming a crime writer, Nesbo played football for Norway's premier league team Molde, but his dream of playing professionally for Spurs was dashed when he tore ligaments in his knee at the age of 18.

After three years military service he attended business school and formed the band Di Derre (Them There). They topped the charts in Norway, but Nesbo continued working as a financial analyst, crunching numbers during the day and gigging at night. When commissioned by a publisher to write a memoir about life on the road with his band, he instead came up with the plot for his first Harry Hole crime novel, The Bat.

