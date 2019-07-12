Thoko returns with more adventures

Here comes Thoko!

Thoko is resourceful!

Thoko is full of fun!

Thoko is kind-hearted!

Your favourite friend is here again to take you on four new and fun adventures!

The third book in the exciting Thoko series is about to be released by Jacana Media. Thoko skips through life, leaving behind a trail of laughter and a few frowns.

Niki Daly makes reading about life as a kid entertaining and realistic with his much-loved local heroine. What’s up! Thoko is the third book in the series with four easy-to-read stories: Thoko’s Special Soup, Thoko’s Scary Night, Thoko’s Snail Garden and Thoko’s Holiday. Available in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

Award-winning author

Niki Daly has won many awards for his work. His groundbreaking Not So Fast Songololo, winner of a US Parents’ Choice Award, paved the way for post-apartheid South African children’s books. Since then he has published widely and has given talks in several countries.

Among his many books, Once Upon a Time was an Honor Winner at the US Children’s Africana Book Awards, and Jamela’s Dress was chosen by the ALA as a Notable Children’s Book and by Booklist as one of the Top Ten African American Picture Books of 2000. In 2009 Niki was awarded the Molteno Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Literature.

Other books include Nicholas and the Wild Ones; Thank you, Jackson; The Herd Boy; Pretty Salma; No More Kisses for Bernard and Ruby Sings the Blues.

Niki is married and lives in Kleinmond, South Africa.



