Fiction

WATCH | Margaret Atwood discusses the three narrators in 'The Testaments'

"I can tell you a little about the three narrators, none of which is the narrator of 'The Handmaid's Tale'..."

10 September 2019 - 15:24

In this electrifying sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood answers the question that has tantalised readers for decades: What happened to Offred?

When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead.

With The Testaments, the wait is over.

Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

‘Dear Readers: Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.' - Margaret Atwood

Here Atwood tells us "a little" about the three narrators:

Praise be! The wait is finally over...

