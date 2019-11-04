Fiction

Kondo cleans up with lessons in manga

A fun-filled, illustrated introduction to the KonMari Method of tidying up

Pan Macmillan Publisher
04 November 2019 - 15:42
A charming graphic novel which teaches you how to spark joy in your life by tidying your home.
Image: Pan Macmillan

From the #1 New York Times best-selling author and star of Netflix’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, this graphic novel brings Kondo's life-changing tidying method to life with the fun, quirky story of a woman who transforms her home, work, and love life using Kondo's advice and inspiration.

In The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo presents the fictional story of Chiaki, a young woman in Tokyo who struggles with a cluttered apartment, messy love life, and lack of direction.

After receiving a complaint from her attractive next-door neighbour about the sad state of her balcony, Chiaki gets Kondo to take her on as a client. Through a series of entertaining and insightful lessons, Kondo helps Chiaki get her home - and life - in order.

This insightful, illustrated case study is perfect for people looking for a fun introduction to the KonMari Method of tidying up, as well as tried-and-true fans of Marie Kondo eager for a new way to think about what sparks joy.

Featuring illustrations by award-winning manga artist Yuko Uramoto, this book also makes a great read for manga and graphic novel lovers of all ages.

