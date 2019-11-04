Spirit world clashes with corporate greed

“She said we need to send the tokoloshes out, to find where this death is coming from. To find the person, the place, so that we can all know.”

What happens when the spirit world of Africa collides with corporate greed?

Why have the tokoloshes been sent to sniff out evil in Sandton?

How come the shades begin to move behind the automated sliding doors in the silent coolness of marble where money talks louder than people?

Georgie leads a highly-skilled team of eager brand managers. They get the figures, understand the consumer and know when to give the weary buyers slack. Why then does the MD of Nielsen throw his toys?

More than 500km away, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, Sindiwe, a smart, modern woman, learns more about the ancestral world than she ever wished to.

This fictional corporate thriller is based on a number of real-life financial scandals which have rocked SA. The sex, money and greed of the corporate world are pitted against the quiet resilience of rural African people. The end will leave you in awe.



