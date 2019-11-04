Fiction

Spirit world clashes with corporate greed

Who wins when resilient rural African people take on Joburg business HQ?

04 November 2019 - 12:43
Anneleigh Jacobsen's 'Corporation Games' is a fictional corporate thriller.
Anneleigh Jacobsen's 'Corporation Games' is a fictional corporate thriller.
Image: Eyebrow/LAPA

“She said we need to send the tokoloshes out, to find where this death is coming from. To find the person, the place, so that we can all know.”

What happens when the spirit world of Africa collides with corporate greed?

Why have the tokoloshes been sent to sniff out evil in Sandton?

How come the shades begin to move behind the automated sliding doors in the silent coolness of marble where money talks louder than people?

Georgie leads a highly-skilled team of eager brand managers. They get the figures, understand the consumer and know when to give the weary buyers slack. Why then does the MD of Nielsen throw his toys?

More than 500km away, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, Sindiwe, a smart, modern woman, learns more about the ancestral world than she ever wished to.

This fictional corporate thriller is based on a number of real-life financial scandals which have rocked SA. The sex, money and greed of the corporate world are pitted against the quiet resilience of rural African people. The end will leave you in awe.

RELATED ARTICLES

Romantic thriller explores migration, human trafficking and Afrophobia

The author explores complex family dynamics, the pervasive racism behind SA's rainbow facade, and the age-old transactional use of women's bodies and ...
Books
3 weeks ago

The haunting of Green Valley

Louis Greenberg's cyber noir novel is a chilling horror story of a near future, writes Diane Awerbuck
Books
1 month ago

And our sunshine noir author for June is ... Max Annas!

Satire meets socio-political commentary in Annas' debut thriller, writes Michael Sears.
Books
5 months ago

An eerily timeous novel set in a post-apocalyptic world

It's the end. The characters are the last ones limping, writes Anna Stroud of Frank Owen's 'North'
Books
6 months ago

Most read

  1. There's no taming the humble Beast Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. 'Siya Kolisi: Against All Odds' giveaway Non-Fiction
  4. Publisher calls for fiction manuscript submissions News
  5. The tell-tale heart News

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X