Win a signed copy of 'The Starless Sea' by Erin Morgenstern

Are you lost or are you exploring?

When Zachary Rawlins stumbles across a strange book hidden in his university library, it leads him on a quest unlike any other.

Its pages entrance him with their tales of lovelorn prisoners, lost cities and nameless acolytes, but they also contain something impossible: a recollection from his own childhood.

Determined to solve the puzzle of the book, Zachary follows the clues he finds on the cover — a bee, a key and a sword.

They guide him to a masquerade ball, to a dangerous secret club and, finally, through a magical doorway created by the fierce and mysterious Mirabel. This door leads to a subterranean labyrinth filled with stories, hidden far beneath the surface of the Earth.

When the labyrinth is threatened, Zachary must race with Mirabel and Dorian, a handsome barefoot man with shifting alliances, through its twisting tunnels and crowded ballrooms, searching for the end of his story.

You are invited to join Zachary on the starless sea: the home of storytellers, story-lovers and those who will protect our stories at all costs.

Penguin Random House is giving away one signed copy of Morgenstern's spellbinding new novel. To enter, answer the following question: What does the magical doorway created by Mirabel lead to? Mail your response to Mila de Villiers (mila@book.co.za) by December 13.



