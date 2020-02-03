Fiction

The queen of contemporary fiction dishes the dirt on grown ups

03 February 2020 - 11:40
'Grown Ups' is the new classic from the queen of contemporary fiction.
'Grown Ups' is the new classic from the queen of contemporary fiction.
Image: Supplied

They’re a glamorous family, the Caseys.

Johnny Casey, his two brothers, Ed and Liam, their beautiful, talented wives and all their kids spend a lot of time together — birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, weekends away. And they’re a happy family. Johnny’s wife, Jessie, who has the most money, insists on it.

Under the surface, though, conditions are murkier. While some people clash, others like each other far too much ...

Everything stays under control until Ed’s wife, Cara, gets concussion and can’t keep her thoughts to herself.

One careless remark at Johnny’s birthday party, with the entire family present, starts Cara spilling out all their secrets.

In the subsequent unravelling, every one of the adults finds themselves wondering if it’s time, finally, to grow up.

MORE

Shape your shelf in 2020

Want to know what to read this year? Book editor Jennifer Platt has some suggestions: from mysteries and tall tales to essential guides to taking ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Good books gift guide: romance and contemporary

Books for fans of Rachel Joyce, Jodi Picoult and more Leaving Time by Jodi Picoult (Hodder & Stoughton, R279.90)Leaving Time's central character is ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Ten books to look out for in 2020

Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Books
3 weeks ago

Of chick-lit and chukkas

THREE more "women rule" events monopolised the rest of my week. On Thursday I breakfasted with a roomful of book-club girls at The Westcliff hotel ...
Lifestyle
14 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  3. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events
  4. Lolita's lament Fiction
  5. Call for submissions: Third volume of '20.35 Africa: An Anthology of ... News

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like