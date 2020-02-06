'Book of Echoes' author implores readers to share her slavewoman's story

Dear reader,

I’m grateful you’re taking the time to read this book, to hear a nameless voice that has been silent and forgotten for so many centuries, but whose life and journey has helped change our world.

My book is narrated by the spirit of a slave woman who died over two hundred years ago, as she searches through time and space for the descendants of the children she was forced to give up.

When I started writing the book 20 years ago, it was to give voice to the Brixton community I grew up in, as there were few novels around at the time which told that tale.