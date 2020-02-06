Celebrate the month of love with Qarnita Loxton's 'Being' trilogy

“Month of love”, so they say! Ever wonder why Being Kari, Being Lily and Being Shelley all start around Valentine’s Day?

“I wanted to play up all the hype of romance and love (which is at its peak at Valentine’s), poke a little fun at all the commercial rubbish and question the expectations that we sometimes have, not only of ourselves, but of love and perfect relationships, family and friendships.

“I wanted to show up the unreasonable ideals that we build and contrast them with real-life situations ... weddings, marriage, friendships. I wanted to laugh about it.

“These are books for those of us who can laugh at ourselves and at Valentine’s, we know it’s not real life but ... yes we’ll still have the roses if (they come) our way!” — Qarnita Loxton, author of the Being series.