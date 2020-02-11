Fiction

'Daddy,' she said - and disappeared, never to be seen again

11 February 2020 - 11:05
'The Other People' by C.J. Tudor.
'The Other People' by C.J. Tudor.
Image: Supplied

She sleeps, a pale girl in a white room.

Driving home one night, stuck behind a rusty old car, Gabe sees a little girl's face appear in the rear window.

She mouths one word: "Daddy."

It's his five-year-old daughter, Izzy.

He never sees her again.

Three years later, Gabe spends his days and nights travelling up and down the motorway, searching for the car that took his daughter, refusing to give up hope, even though most people believe  Izzy is dead.

Fran and her daughter, Alice, also put in a lot of miles on the motorway. Not searching. But running. Trying to keep one step ahead of the people who want to hurt them.

Because Fran knows the truth. She knows what really happened to Gabe's daughter. She knows who is responsible. And she knows what they will do if they ever catch up with her and Alice. 

CJ Tudor's love of writing, especially the dark and macabre, started young. When her peers were reading Judy Blume, she was devouring Stephen King and James Herbert. Her first novel, The Chalk Man, was a Sunday Times bestseller and has sold in more than 40 countries. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Shape your shelf in 2020

Want to know what to read this year? Book editor Jennifer Platt has some suggestions: from mysteries and tall tales to essential guides to taking ...
Books
1 month ago

Ghosts, changelings and secrets abound in C.J. Tudor's new thriller

No wonder Stephen King thinks she's the real deal, writes Michele Magwood
Books
11 months ago

Mistress of the macabre

Cyber-murder mystery showcases Sarah Lotz's peerless style, writes Sue de Groot
Books
2 months ago

'I had to pick something someone would kill for': Yrsa Sigurðardóttir on 'The Reckoning'

'Try to get everything else right and then you can get away with elaborate murders'
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. To our sons, whom I will never see become men News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  4. Away with this darkness News
  5. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars